At the recent premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Zoe Saldana made a bold statement in an orange fringed dress complemented by matching Irene Neuwirth jewellery.

Harness a superheroic look of your own with a pair of colourful earrings, either in a monochromatic or multi-hued scheme. David Yurman’s luxe drops feature three types of gems in dramatic shades of blue, while Tiffany & Co.’s elegant tear-shaped style is composed of deep rubellites surrounded by brilliant diamonds. A most opulent option comes from Cartier – its whimsical new cactus-inspired line boasts emeralds, carnelian and diamonds.

For a more discreet pop of colour, look to Leah Alexandra’s triple-gem studs, or Wwake’s doubled-up rosy sapphires. Pretty in pink, for sure.

