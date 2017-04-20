Statement shades

Karen Walker sunglasses, $320, Molly Goddard sweater, $310 at Nordstrom (www.nordstrom.com). Chloé sunglasses, $600 at Nordstrom. Kaelen faux-suede top, $595 (U.S.) through www.kaelennyc.com. Chanel sunglasses, $435 at Chanel (www.chanel.com). Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini sweater, $420 at Holt Renfrew (www.holtrenfrew.com). carlyle routh

Whether you opt for retro forms or more futuristic designs, colour is key to making your sunglasses stand out this spring.

Optical drive

Emilio Pucci sunglasses, $360 at Holly Eyewear (www.hollyeyewear.com). Cushnie et Ochs dress, $2,135 at Holt Renfrew. Prada sunglasses, $565 at Holt Renfrew. Eliza Faulkner dress, $415 through www.elizafaulkner.com. Retrosuperfuture sunglasses, $350 at Spectacle (www.spectaclelovesyou.com). See by Chloé top, $600 at Holt Renfrew. carlyle routh

Even utilitarian styles, including updated aviators and goggle-like shapes, are tweaked with tinted lenses.

Modern vintage

Warby Parker sunglasses, $145 (U.S.) through www.warbyparker.com. Miu Miu shirt, $990 at Holt Renfrew. Thom Browne sunglasses, $655 at Spectacle. Givenchy blouse, $2,645 at Holt Renfrew. Cutler and Gross sunglasses, $715 at Cutler and Gross (www.cutlerandgross.com). Smythe blouse, $325 through www.shopsmythe.com.

carlyle routh

Retro upgrades make an impact: mid-century inspired with rockabilly flourishes, a classic in transparent acetate and geometric shapes with a pop of colour.

Styling by Nadia Pizzimenti for Judy Inc. Makeup and hair by Sheri Stroh for Make Up For Ever/Moroccanoil/Plutino Group. Models: Alexandra H and Ariel at Elmer Olsen Model Management, Brianna at Next.



