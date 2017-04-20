Whether you opt for retro forms or more futuristic designs, colour is key to making your sunglasses stand out this spring.
Optical drive
Even utilitarian styles, including updated aviators and goggle-like shapes, are tweaked with tinted lenses.
Modern vintage
Retro upgrades make an impact: mid-century inspired with rockabilly flourishes, a classic in transparent acetate and geometric shapes with a pop of colour.
Styling by Nadia Pizzimenti for Judy Inc. Makeup and hair by Sheri Stroh for Make Up For Ever/Moroccanoil/Plutino Group. Models: Alexandra H and Ariel at Elmer Olsen Model Management, Brianna at Next.
