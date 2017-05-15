-
At the Monse spring 2017 show, short, shiny pants were styled for an evening out.
Topshop Mensy peg trousers, $75 at Hudson’s Bay (www.thebay.com)
Avery-fit scalloped hem pant, $98 at Banana Republic (www.bananarepublic.gap.com)
Karin pant, $275 at Judith & Charles (www.judithandcharles.com).
T by Alexander Wang striped burlap pants, $568 at Intermix (www.intermixonline.com).
Renee suede culottes, $980 at Reiss (www.reiss.com).
Denim obi culottes, $395 (U.S.) through www.tibi.com.
(Pamela Cook)
Zeus + Dione Dokos wide-leg silk-blend culottes, $640 through www.matchesfashion.com.
Mochi Gaya knit wide-leg pants, $275 (U.S.) through www.modaoperandi.com.
