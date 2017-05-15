Visit tgam.ca/newsletters to sign up for the Globe Style e-newsletter, your weekly digital guide to the players and trends influencing fashion, design and entertaining, plus shopping tips and inspiration for living well. And follow Globe Style on Instagram @globestyle.
style
Tending crops
It’s time to get high – with hemlines, that is. You have the right to bare ankles in an array of smartly clipped trousers that pair well with socks and sandals (yes, it’s a good look) or chic flats. New York label Monse styled satin pumps with equally high-shine cuffed culottes – a daring way to approach evening dressing. For more casual outings, T by Alexander Wang offers simple striped pants done in a textured burlap, and Judith & Charles’s trim trousers will quickly become a new wardrobe staple, and when paired with a blazer, they’re also of office ready. Topshop’s vibrant pants have a relaxed, retro fit and Mochi’s adorable wide-leg wool culottes are adorned with orange tassels. Very short and sweet.
