Fashion’s obsession with French women and their stylish trappings isn’t showing any signs of slowing down, and Parisian shoe brand Chatelles is doing its part to maintain our fascination with the flaneuse. “I find my inspiration in Paris and in its daily life,” says founder François du Chastel, who left a job in finance to launch the brand five years ago. But Chatelles’s signature – and easily packable – shoe is also a riff on a decidedly dandy accessory: the slippers worn by English gentlemen in the 19th century.

The spring collection offers updates on the flats that have become its mainstay. “We are constantly reinventing this timeless shape with new shapes to fit a woman’s needs,” says du Chastel. The ankle-strap chaussures appeal to customers in warmer climates “where closed-toed shoes are less popular,” he notes. Sunnier destinations are also reflected in the glint of iridescent leather mules and in a brilliant embroidered parrot motif. “The important thing is to shine in a flat shoe,” says du Chastel. With options this bright, that’s essentially a fait accompli.

Chatelles Coco III slippers, €210 through www.mychatelles.com.

