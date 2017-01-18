Sporty, couture and 1980s-inspired looks dominated the catwalks at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Berlin, with a wide selection of designers offering creations for women’s winter wardrobes.

The Tuesday-to-Friday event may not be as high profile as the fashion weeks in Milan, Paris, London and New York but draws plenty of fashionistas for its variety of brands.

On Tuesday night, Marc Cain creative director Karin Veit sent models down the runway in ribbed jumpers, sporty jackets, patterned trouser suits and tutu skirts, at times worn with leg warmers. There were also animal prints on coats and trousers.

Austrian designer Lena Hoschek took inspiration from a T-shirt her mother once wore for her “Dollhouse” collection of pastel-colored and sparkly tops, dresses, skirts and trousers and designs adorned with cartoon characters.

“It rarely happens that one piece of clothing gives me the inspiration for a whole collection but this time it was an old T-shirt of my mum’s from the 1980s,” Hoschek said.

“She wore it when she was pregnant with me. That T-shirt is my absolute favorite piece of clothing. It is turquoise, light blue, pinkish, typical candy colors, typical ‘80s.”

Dorothee Schumacher presented a pattern-rich line of long-sleeved dresses, tops and trousers, cinched at the waist with belts. Her color palette including a black-and-white mix as well as warmer orange tones, green and mustard.

