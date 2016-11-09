-
Suit yourself
The U.S. presidential election might be over, but there’s no stopping the enduring appeal of one debate-night mainstay: the power pantsuit. Seek out the season’s fine parings of sleek jackets and slim pants in an array of colours and prints. Gucci’s bubblegum pink leather offering is edgy and upbeat, and Amanda Wakeley’s unusual take would make for a cheery sight in the boardroom thanks to its neon hue and cape-shaped topper. Pallas and Ted Baker present moodier pieces in shades of red. These suits may smack of the Savile Row dandy, but Racil’s gold jacquard jacket and trousers are inspired by another British style icon, David Bowie. Top to bottom, it’s a winning combination.