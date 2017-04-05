Feeling hemmed in? Give your look a lift with an asymmetric silhouette. The effect is artful and interesting without venturing into ultra-conceptual (a.k.a. unwearable) territory.

Rosetta Getty and Sacai send striping in an off-kilter direction. For his movement-centric collection, Prabal Gurung paired a slouchy ombre knit with a pale lavender handkerchief-hemmed piece. The long and the short of it? Either length looks fabulous when draped dramatically, such as Vejas’s crimson red mini or Maticevski’s layered midi style with hexagonal embroidery.

Don’t skirt the issue; these pieces are just what your spring wardrobe needs.

