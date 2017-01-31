STYLE
This spring, it’s all about dressing in the round
Exposed zippers may have gained favour as a unique design detail due to their unexpected edginess, but buttons are giving zips a run for their money this spring. At Bottega Veneta’s show, a soft pink ensemble was given an artful scattering of gold buttons at the collar and waist. Altuzarra’s crewneck sweater has a cascade of silver buttons that can be fastened as you wish for a novel and customized look, while Monse’s army-green asymmetrical top features elegant tortoiseshell rounds. Achieving a similarly military vibe is Jimmy Choo’s toggle-front boot, with its line of nine logoed buttons, and Burberry’s crisp white double-breasted jacket. Dressing in the round has never looked so spot-on.