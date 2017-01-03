TIED GAME
Planning a warm-weather getaway in the coming months? Put your best foot forward with shoes wrapped up in notions of sunnier situations. Joseph Altuzarra’s spring 2017 collection was peppered with lemon and cherry print patterns, and models wore bold python-print sandals that snaked up their legs. For a dressy dinner, look to Aquazzura’s silver stilettos with crystal embellishment at the toes, or Christian Louboutin’s elegant grosgrain ribbon offering. No. 21’s sailor striping and Rebecca Minkoff’s multi-hued pompoms would fit in perfectly at the beach, as would Sophia Webster’s electric rainbow espadrilles. If you’re confined to wintery climes for now, don’t fret – we’ll get to summer eventually, one step at a time.