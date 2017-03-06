Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

STYLE

What to pack for … the America’s Cup race in Bermuda

The oldest trophy in international sport, the America’s Cup – presented by luxury goods label Louis Vuitton – will take place in Bermuda this June, marking the 35 th anniversary of the sailing event. Made up of 181 islands, Bermuda is a haven for water activities; here are three stylish must-haves sure to float your boat

Caitlin Agnew

Special to The Globe and Mail

THROWING SHADE

Protect your peepers at every port of call with a pair of Guild’s classic eyewear.

Guild Classics Hacienda, $250 through www.guildeyewear.com.

CREW CUT

American Crew’s heavy-hold pomade gives hair a natural finish that stands up to the most blustery sea breezes.

American Crew Heavy Hold Pomade, $20 at salons (www.americancrew.com).

BOTTOMS UP

Rolled at the cuff and paired with boat shoes, these slacks by Montreal-based Frank + Oak are a fresh take on a preppy classic.

Lincoln Twill Pant, $65 at Frank + Oak (www.frankandoak.com).

