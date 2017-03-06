What to pack for … the MET’s Comme des Garçons exhibition in New York

DARK BEAUTY

An all-black-everything ensemble wouldn’t be complete without an inky pout courtesy of Bite Beauty’s all-natural lipstick.

Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche lipstick in Squid Ink, $30 at Sephora (www.sephora.ca).

BACK IN BLACK

This slim, monochromatic backpack by Want Les Essentiels fits everything you need to wander the Big Apple.

Want Les Essentiels Piper backpack, $750 through www.wantelesessentiels.com.

NYC LBD

Relive the ‘90s in a silk slip dress in Kawakubo’s – and Canadian label Markoo’s – signature shade.

Markoo slip dress, $755 at Markoo (www.markoostudios.com).

Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between, May 4 to Sept. 4. For more information, visit www.metmuseum.org.