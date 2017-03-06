Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

What to pack for … the MET’s Comme des Garçons exhibition in New York

This spring, the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute is honouring Japanese designer Rei Kawakubo and her label Comme des Garçons. Kawakubo is credited with making black clothing chic for day in the 1980s, so here’s everything you need to fit in with the fashion crows flocking to the show

CAITLIN AGNEW

Special to The Globe and Mail Last updated:

DARK BEAUTY

An all-black-everything ensemble wouldn’t be complete without an inky pout courtesy of Bite Beauty’s all-natural lipstick.

Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche lipstick in Squid Ink, $30 at Sephora (www.sephora.ca).

BACK IN BLACK

This slim, monochromatic backpack by Want Les Essentiels fits everything you need to wander the Big Apple.

Want Les Essentiels Piper backpack, $750 through www.wantelesessentiels.com.

NYC LBD

Relive the ‘90s in a silk slip dress in Kawakubo’s – and Canadian label Markoo’s – signature shade.

Markoo slip dress, $755 at Markoo (www.markoostudios.com).

Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between, May 4 to Sept. 4. For more information, visit www.metmuseum.org.

