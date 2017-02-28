What to pack for … the Tasting Australia festival in Adelaide

BEACHY KEEN

A visit to Australia’s sandy shores wouldn’t be complete without a sophisticated suit by Sydney-based outfitters Zimmermann.

Zimmermann gossamer printed swimsuit, $350 (U.S.) through www.net-a-porter.com.

DIRECT MESSAGE

Let the world know you’re on vacation with Loewe’s cheeky and roomy See U Later handbag.

Loewe Hammock leather bag, $3,910 at Saks Fifth Avenue (www.saksfifthavenue.com).





EYE TRAVEL

Fight the effects of the daylong journey to Adelaide with Dr. Roebuck’s formulated-in-Australia, made-in-Canada eye cream, packed with coconut oil, caffeine and arnica Montana flower.

Dr. Roebuck’s eye cream, $39.95 at Shoppers Drug Mart (www.shoppersdrugmart.ca).

Tasting Australia, April 30 to May 7. For more information, visit www.tastingaustralia.com.au.

