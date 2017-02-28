Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

What to pack for … the Tasting Australia festival in Adelaide

Known for its big wines and even larger landscapes, Australia has a lot more to offer curious epicureans than shrimp on the barbie. The theme of this year’s Tasting Australia festival is people, and it promises to celebrate the tastemakers behind the country’s food and drink scene. Here’s what to pack for a week of down-under culinary delights

Caitlin Agnew

Special to The Globe and Mail Last updated:

BEACHY KEEN

A visit to Australia’s sandy shores wouldn’t be complete without a sophisticated suit by Sydney-based outfitters Zimmermann.

Zimmermann gossamer printed swimsuit, $350 (U.S.) through www.net-a-porter.com.

DIRECT MESSAGE

Let the world know you’re on vacation with Loewe’s cheeky and roomy See U Later handbag.

Loewe Hammock leather bag, $3,910 at Saks Fifth Avenue (www.saksfifthavenue.com).


EYE TRAVEL

Fight the effects of the daylong journey to Adelaide with Dr. Roebuck’s formulated-in-Australia, made-in-Canada eye cream, packed with coconut oil, caffeine and arnica Montana flower.

Dr. Roebuck’s eye cream, $39.95 at Shoppers Drug Mart (www.shoppersdrugmart.ca).

Tasting Australia, April 30 to May 7. For more information, visit www.tastingaustralia.com.au.

