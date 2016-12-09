TOTAL TRIMMING

Italian shoe brand Gianvito Rossi’s festive ankle-strap sandals will add a spring – and some sparkle – to anyone’s step. $1,235 at Saks Fifth Avenue (www.saksfifthavenue.com).

THINK PINK

For the limited-edition reimagining of the brand’s peony-scented fragrance, this eau from Giorgio Armani Privé is infused with flakes of pearl. $285 at Hudson’s Bay (www.thebay.com).

ICED OUT

A mix of marquise, pear-shaped and round diamonds set in platinum give these drop earrings total star power. $54,000 at Tiffany (www.tiffany.ca).

GLITTER BOMB

Perfectly fitting everything needed for an evening out (including an oversized smartphone), this gold Perspex clutch even has a baubled clasp. $695 (U.S.) through www.koturltd.com.

EVENING NEWS

No brand is better known for dramatic gowns than Oscar de la Renta, and this silk-faille offering – embroidered with golden thread – is one example of why. $10,990 (U.S.) through www.net-a-porter.com.



