Director Sandy Chronopoulos takes Caitlin Agnew behind the scenes of her new Zac Posen documentary

In fashion, the sentiment on the runway is often go big or go home, a philosophy that Sandy Chronopoulos took to heart when she got to know designer Zac Posen. In late 2013, the Toronto-based director and producer was filming a television special that followed the making of Suzanne Rogers Presents Zac Posen, a charity gala dinner in Toronto that presented Posen’s latest collection. It quickly became evident that the Zac Posen story was too big for this special, and the feature film House of Z was born.

Premiering this week at the Hot Docs Festival in Toronto, House of Z follows the personal and professional ups and downs of the New York-based designer. “It’s a story about resilience and redemption and the rise and fall of a wunderkind,” says Chronopoulos.

As a child growing up in Manhattan artistic community of SoHo, Posen loved to create dresses, first for dolls and then his childhood friends, a talented bunch that includes Jemima Kirke, Lola Schnabel, Paz de la Huerta and Claire Danes. While studying fashion at Central Saint Martins in London, Posen befriended Naomi Campbell before returning home to launch his label, recruiting his mother and sister and converting his parents’ living room into a studio.

When Posen broke onto the New York fashion scene in 2002, he was just 21 years old, and the accolades quickly came rolling in. “He was heralded as the next big thing,” says Chronopoulos. “He was in Vogue and in Vanity Fair, travelling around Europe with Tom Ford and André Leon Talley, Anna Wintour’s sitting front row at his shows and Isabella Blow as well. It was a lot. He was the new king of fashion.” Celebrities and hangers-on clamoured to get into his shows and soon P. Diddy became an investor, launching what Posen refers to as the “hip hop chapter.”

It takes a big personality to cause that kind of a stir, and it wasn’t long before Posen’s overtook his company. Media coverage focused on Posen as a person and, after taking a hit during the recession, in 2010 he decided to present his next collection in Paris, alienating both his family and the New York fashion community. The presentation was not well received, and Posen’s mental and physical health suffered.

House of Z focuses on the production of Posen’s Fall 2014 collection, a 25-piece collection with a smaller show in New York that was sent to Toronto for Suzanne Rogers Presents Zac Posen. It ended up being a comeback for the humbled designer.

Posen’s talent is most evident in the film as he works on his sculpturally complex pieces. “Zac has never ever allowed a camera into what is his sacred space while he drapes dresses,” says Chronopoulos. “It was a beautiful thing because you could literally see the creativity flowing from his brain to his fingertips, and you see that in the film.”

THIS WEEK’S STYLE HAPPENINGS

Paris-based Canadian designer Calla Haynes has developed a new project in association with D’Days 2017. The Bacharouite Project (May 2-14) is a union of European luxury and Berber craft, and Haynes will be presenting carpets and accessories at the Berg France Showroom in Paris. For more information, visit calla.fr.

Canadian designer Ayca and Jessica Mulroney and Caroline Mulroney Lapham have teamed up on an exclusive bracelet to raise funds for The Shoebox Project for Shelters, a national charity that supports homeless and at-risk women in shelters. Available until May 31 as part of the eBay Share Joy Collaboration, each $50 purchase for the item buys a set of two bracelets, with one going to the buyer and the other to a woman living in a shelter. All proceeds from every sale will go to The Shoebox Project. For more information, visit eBay.ca/ShoeboxProject.

Simon Tooley, founder of Etiket, is hosting Around the World in Scent, a fragrance event at his Montreal store this weekend. Running May 5-7 at 1832 Sherbrooke St. W., the event hosts Maison Gallivant creator Nick Steward from London as well as presenting new additions to the store's collection. For more information, visit etiket.ca.

Holt Renfrew Bloor Street is opening a host of special pop-up shops this weekend. Running from May 5 to Sept. 4, Cool Summer features seasonal offerings from brands like Orlebar Brown, a London-based collection of men's swimwear and fashion, Martone Cycling Co., which makes fashion-driven bikes, and Wild Thyme Flowers, a contemporary floral house known for simple arrangements in apothecary-style jars. For more information, visit holtrenfrew.com.

Former Lanvin jewellery designer Elie Top is showcasing some of his baroque pieces. On display at Archives in Toronto from May 8-18, with a viewing party on May 9, the Paris-based line is known for its fine materials and innovative designs. For more information and to RSVP for the reception, visit archivestoronto.com.

