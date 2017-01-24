-
Derek Lam 10 Crosby Mini Ave A patchwork top-handle satchel, $860 at Holt Renfrew (www.holtrenfrew.com).
-
Stripes and paisley are juxtaposed in a floor-length dress from Acne Studios.
-
Topshop Patchwork Funnel sweater, $85 at Topshop at Hudson’s Bay (www.thebay.com).
-
Coach 1941 Car print circular patchwork dress, $915 at select Coach stores and through www.coach.com.
-
Balenciaga Projection patchwork midi dress, $6,290 through www.matchesfashion.com.
-
Jérôme Dreyfuss Popeye medium panelled leather bucket bag, $505 (U.S.) through www.net-a-porter.com.
-
NSF Patchwork denim shirt, $258 (U.S.) at Intermix (www.intermixonline.com)
-
Marc Jacobs multicolour patchwork Punk Cooper slides, $255 through www.ssense.com.
Next story
{{published_at}}