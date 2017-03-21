The Product

Redken No Blow Dry NBD Airy Cream, $23.59 through www.redken.ca.

The Promise

Three product formulas from the new No Blow Dry line have been developed for fine, medium and coarse textures to allow hair to air dry, leaving it feeling light and with natural movement, but without any frizz.

How it works

Synthetic polymers help to absorb moisture so hair dries faster, while flexible polymers give hair control without crunch.

How to use it

Apply a small amount evenly into damp hair; scrunch and let dry.

The bottom line

For as long as I can remember I’ve avoided my hair’s natural texture, which, depending on humidity levels, falls between wavy (winter in Toronto) and ringlets (Thailand in rainy season) with an unwelcome dose of frizz. I would compare it to the untamed mane of a young Jimmy Page and, unless I’m on a beach holiday, it takes a lot to get me to step away from my blow dryer. But with the natural beauty movement having a moment, I thought it was time to revisit my own natural state of affairs. The Airy Cream formula reduced the amount of frizz I usually have and gave my fine hair a tousled texture and some body. Paired with my biker jacket and a red lip, this purposely dishevelled mane completed a je-ne-care-pas rocker vibe, without looking unkempt.

