Romantic intrigue
It’s the time of year when we’re inundated with lovey-dovey symbols, but a combination of red and pink needn’t be reserved for Valentine’s Day. It proves to be a most chic pairing for spring 2017, as Valentino demonstrates with a floor-length dress panelled in crimson, burgundy and fuchsia stripes. Gucci’s playful bow-detailed frock would look smart worn tunic-style over a pair of slim trousers (in black or, if you’re especially bold, pick up the pleasing hit of pale pink in the ribbon). Yves Saint Laurent and Shu Uemura offer multi-hued products to help channel your inner cherub. Wearing your heart on your sleeve, or actually shoe, has never looked more charming than Prada’s spiffy espadrille oxfords. Perhaps you’d prefer to make eyes from behind Cutler and Gross’s vintage frames? A little romantic intrigue never hurts.