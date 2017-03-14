-
Preen By Thornton Bregazzi Hope ruched striped silk dress, $2,255 through www.matchesfashion.com.
-
Ruched sleeve v-neck top, £400 through www.j-w-anderson.com.
-
Floral tie sleeve top, $48 at Topshop at Hudson’s Bay (www.thebay.com).
-
Caroline Constas checked blouse, $778 through www.farfetch.com.
-
Tibi designer Amy Smilovic had something up her sleeve for spring 2017.
-
Rosie Assoulin Schloppy Joe belted striped cotton and silk-blend maxi dress, $1,495 (U.S.) through www.net-a-porter.com.
-
Fabiana Pigna Isabel tie sleeve top, $555 at Intermix (www.intermixonline.com).
-
Johann Ortiz Pintada puff sleeve bodysuit, $1,250 (U.S.) pre-order through www.modaoperandi.com.
Next story
{{published_at}}