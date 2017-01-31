The Product

BareMinerals Eternalixir Skin-Volumizing Oil Serum, $72 at Sephora.

The Promise

This dual-phase oil-serum blend combines the nourishing benefits of an oil with the anti-aging effects of a serum to promote youthful, plump and radiant skin.

How it works

The serum is made up of a shot of vitamin B3 along with a blend of botanical extracts including plantain leaf, Lady’s Slipper (a member of the orchid family) and lavender to calm skin and make it appear fuller. The oil component consists of evening primrose, rosehip seed and baobab seed oil to hydrate and soothe. Calcium, the key mineral ingredient, fortifies the skin’s protective barrier.

How to use it

Shake well to combine the oil and serum. Apply three to four drops to the face and neck morning and night.

The bottom line

Before becoming a corporate buzzword synonymous with productivity, the term “multi-tasking” was first used in reference to an IBM computer’s ability to process two or more tasks at a time. On any given day, we’re expected to simultaneously do our jobs, read and respond to emails, texts, tweets and posts, manage our households and maintain a social life, all with the emotionless perfection of a PC. As a work-obsessed Virgo, I thrive on making sense of this chaos, and secretly relish any feelings of computer-level hyper-productivity (I’m waiting for the day when my Apple Watch will track my mental activity). Accomplishing multiple goals at once is now something we expect in every aspect of our lives, including skincare. With its blend of mineral and botanical ingredients, this serum-oil combo does just that. Its lightweight texture, almost like a rich toner, leaves behind a smooth, non-greasy feel. I typically reserve my oils for night-time use as I find they often impart an unwanted sheen, a slick I did not experience with the Eternalixir thanks to its balanced composition. As any 21st-century career-focused individual will tell you, it’s all about balance.

