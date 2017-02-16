Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Top notch: 7 totes with a vaguely vintage feel Add to ...

Odessa Paloma Parker

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Time to get a handle on this season’s most coveted bag. The top strap on these totes – sometimes doubled-up – add character and a vaguely vintage feel. Mulberry’s new Hopton style comes in solid hues, as well as the retro colourway of bright orange, crimson, cream and black, but its geometric silhouette keeps things contemporary. Ditto Roksanda’s sunshine yellow boxy bag. Anya Hindmarch, who was inspired by mathematical principles for her current collection, covered a sport duffle in colourful leather appliques, while Canadian brands Opelle and Mackage offer sleek black options. For a night out, Eddie Borgo’s velvet evening bag is a scene-stealer. Hands down, these bags are a hit.

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular