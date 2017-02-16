Time to get a handle on this season’s most coveted bag. The top strap on these totes – sometimes doubled-up – add character and a vaguely vintage feel. Mulberry’s new Hopton style comes in solid hues, as well as the retro colourway of bright orange, crimson, cream and black, but its geometric silhouette keeps things contemporary. Ditto Roksanda’s sunshine yellow boxy bag. Anya Hindmarch, who was inspired by mathematical principles for her current collection, covered a sport duffle in colourful leather appliques, while Canadian brands Opelle and Mackage offer sleek black options. For a night out, Eddie Borgo’s velvet evening bag is a scene-stealer. Hands down, these bags are a hit.
-
Duff bag, $495 at Mackage (www.mackage.com).
(MACKAGE)
-
Hopton bag, $1,895 at Mulberry (www.mulberry.com).
-
Medium Hex bucket bag, $3,181 through www.proenzaschouler.com.
-
Roksanda signature leather bowling bag, $3,100 through www.matchesfashion.com.
-
Eddie Borgo Pepper velvet and leather bucket bag, $1,255 (U.S.) through www.net-a-porter.com.
-
Multi-coloured appliques lend a sense of whimsy to this pastel tote by Anya Hindmarch.
(Nic Serpell-Rand)
-
Issa duffel bag, $495 through www.opellecanada.com.