There’s something about tying on an apron that says, “To work!” – and usually that means grunt work, some task about to be messy and perhaps slightly demoralizing. It’s not for nothing that people remove their aprons before greeting anyone at the door or shaking hands. An apron in action (and you in that apron) is a sight not to be seen.

Unless it’s a Tenzo.

I was given a Tenzo apron, made in Quebec, in a pale shade of denim, about seven years ago. Since then, I’ve never tied on another.

Leave it to the French (Québécois in this case) to come up with an apron that actually makes you look better than you do in whatever you’re wearing underneath.

These aprons are cut like a couturier’s custom-made coat, they actually come in sizes (one does not fit all like a bad T-shirt), and they take 10 pounds off your silhouette. Plus the colours are flattering.

The Tenzo apron is also more comfortable than you’d imagine an apron could be, for several reasons: They clip at the back, rather than tie, which makes them streamlined and means they don’t shift around or come undone; the design takes the weight off the neck and moves it to the hip, so you don’t feel yoked; and the fabrics (100-per-cent North American eco-textiles) are sturdy but light and breathable. Furthermore, you don’t end up smearing your filthy hands all over them, because there are two discreet towel holders at the front.

Fashionistas talk about their favourite “pieces”: My Tenzo apron is probably the best investment in my wardrobe.

Aprons range in price from $39.95 to $69.95 and are available at tenzochef.com.

