Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

No kitchen is complete without a Microplane zester Add to ...

LAURA CALDER

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

I actually met someone a few weeks ago who did not own a Microplane zester. Imagine, 2016 and there are still people out there rubbing Parmesan to dust on the useless, prickly side of a box grater. I was aghast. “Well, what does it do?” my interlocutor begged to know. “What’s all the fuss?” The best response was simply to go out and buy her one.

No kitchen, in my mind, is complete without a Microplane Classic Series Zester, that simple former woodworking rasp that, about 25 years ago, a Canadian woman happened to discover was indispensable in the kitchen (and the rest is history). I reach for mine at least three times a day, whether it’s to grate Parmesan, citrus rind, garlic or nutmeg. In all honesty, I don’t think I could cook without it. In fact, whenever I’m going to make dinner at someone else’s house (as I sometimes do for friends), the rasp always comes with me … and I cannot count the number of times I’ve had to leave it behind because my hosts were impressed by its performance.

It’s the simplest thing: a piece of metal the size of a child’s ruler, with very sharp, roughly two-millimetre cuts all over it acting as blades. It makes mush of a garlic clove in about five seconds, which is ideal for salad dressings because you get the flavour without the texture. It feels appropriate for something as small as a clove of nutmeg (who’s going to drag out a clunky box grater just for a pinch of powder?).

Many have tried to copy the Microplane, and you’d think that wouldn’t be difficult (it’s just a zester), but any imposter I’ve tested has never proved as good, never able to get Parmesan quite so feathery, never able to bald citrus fruits with such fragrant finesse, never so easy to handle. It’s a fact: The original rasp rules. And, once it enters your life, there’s no going back.

Microplane Classic Series Zester, $17.95 at ca.microplane.com.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeFoodWine

Also on The Globe and Mail

Double-arm transplant recipient announces plans to become a chef (AP Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog