If you’ve ever walked into the kitchen in the early hours of the morning, merrily anticipating your first peaceful cup of tea, only to come upon a heap of seriously filthy dishes from the day before, this is for you.

That pot with dried risotto caked on the bottom and sides, that roasting tin with a quarter inch of burnt bits like barnacles all over it, perhaps a cast iron frying pan crusted with old egg or a pot of half-day-old porridge gone stone cold.

Without the right tools, you might as well go straight back to bed and hide under your pillow, because the task ahead will be guaranteed to put you in a foul mood.

Of course, I’m not actually directing this at you. You are the type of person who never leaves dirty dishes overnight, but perhaps you have a distant relative who occasionally succumbs to such laziness and you’ve been wondering how to help that person out. Well, feel confident about advising your relative to procure the following kitchen-sink companions, because all are life changers.

First, the nylon pan scraper. There are various models on the market, some better than others. What makes the difference, in my experience, is that they must be thin (the fat-edged ones don’t perform). I have two Fox Run nylon pan scrapers (I notice Lodge makes some, too, more handsome, although I haven’t tried them yet) and they work like a snowplow when you need to get into a pot and take out a serious layer of turf.

Once that obstruction is out of the way, a finer tool comes into play. My favourite of the moment is the rather good-looking Redecker copper cloth from the Netherlands. It’s made of fine copper threads that, with a little water, pick up fine grime in no time flat without scratching.

Finally, for cast iron, which should not be washed with soap or you’ll strip the pan’s seasoning, the greatest thing is a chain-mail scrubber.

They last as long as your best pots, they’re light, rustproof, easy to keep clean themselves, and will make your favourite, grime-coated griddles gleam with just a bit of warm water and hardly any muscle. (Ahem, I don’t mean your griddles, I mean your distant cousin’s griddles.)

Fox Run Pot Scrapers, $1.99 for a set of two, amazon.ca.

Copper Scrubber, $14.95 for two, oldfaithfulshop.com.

Amagabeli Stainless Steel Chainmail Scrubber, $16.99, amazon.ca

Do you know of a genius domestic product? If so, Laura wants to hear about it. E-mail domesticaffairs@globeandmail.com.

