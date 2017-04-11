Some say a devilled egg is an egg’s highest version of itself; a stylish concoction so commonplace in kitchens of a certain generation that serving platters were designed specifically to ensure their stability.

Devilled eggs were at one time an entertaining staple, the everyman’s hors d’oeuvre. But unlike shimmying salads, pigs in blankets and pinwheel sandwiches, devilled eggs have remained timeless – not only because they’re simple and affordable, but because they’re unquestionably delicious.

Carolynne’s Devilled Eggs. Natasha V / Food styling by Sarah Sweeny

While you may associate them with middle America, devilled eggs as we know them originated in 16th-century England, where hard boiling eggs was common and when recipes for farced (stuffed) eggs began to emerge. Early instructions called for the yolks to be mashed with melted butter, mustard, vinegar, salt and pepper, and often fried leeks or parsley. Eastern European versions often contained anchovies or herring, caviar or sour cream, depending on the region, but Fannie Merritt Farmer’s The 1896 Boston Cooking-School Cook Book was the first to suggest using mayonnaise in the filling, a method that quickly became de rigueur, along with mustard and the requisite smattering of paprika. “Devilled” as a culinary term first appeared in the 18th century in reference to foods seasoned with fiery horseradish, mustard or cayenne – anything that gave them a spicy or zesty kick. (Alternative names like “stuffed eggs” and “salad eggs” quickly surfaced to avoid any satanic references.)

Smoky Devilled Eggs. Natasha V / Food styling by Sarah Sweeny

While the classic devilled egg – halved boiled eggs, yolks mashed and moistened with mayonnaise, mustard, salt and pepper and spooned back into the whites, then sprinkled with fresh herbs or paprika – is delicious as is, chefs and potluck-goers are realizing the potential to be creative with the filling. Using the basic formula as a blank slate, devilled eggs have become an It item on restaurant menus across Canada, bringing a strong sense of nostalgia to the table while providing chefs the opportunity to define their cooking style within a two-bite egg white half.

Just about anything that goes well with eggs, from smoked salmon to crumbled bacon to kimchi, works in a devilled egg – try mashing half a ripe avocado with your yolks in place of mayo (and add some lime and chopped cilantro), or spicing them up with hot wasabi or sriracha. The filling doesn’t need to be smooth – stir in some salty, briny crumbled feta, chopped olives or blue cheese, pickled jalapeños or cooked and crumbled bacon. Chef Ryan O’Flynn at the Guild in Calgary smokes his filling before piping it into the whites; chef Éric Gonzalez at the new L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon in Montreal makes an over-the-top upright version stuffed with crab and caviar.

Oeufs Mimosa L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon. Natasha V / Food styling by Sarah Sweeny

The smattering of paprika on top is classic garnish, but is added more for colour than flavour; instead, try thin strips of crunchy, peppery radish, julienned pickled beets or crispy fried capers (crisp them up in a small skillet in a skiff of oil), or do them in the style of Jeannette Pépin (Jaques’s mother), and cook the stuffed eggs cut side down in a pan with hot butter or oil until golden and crisp.

Before you start in on your first dozen, here are a few tips for homemade devilled egg success: Cover eggs with cool water and bring them to a boil together – this will prevent a grey ring around the yolks. You’ll have an easier time peeling older eggs than fresh ones. And if you like the look of piped-in filling but don’t own any piping bags, spoon the mixture into a zip-lock bag, seal, snip off one corner and squeeze the filling into your egg white halves.

These devilled eggs have been a popular starter and bar snack ever since they were introduced on the menu at Briggs Kitchen and Bar in Calgary when it opened in 2013.

Chef Ryan O’Flynn shared this recipe for the devilled eggs on the menu at The Guild in Calgary – the crushed salt and vinegar chip garnish is brilliant.



This classic devilled egg recipe comes from Carolynne Griffith, who grew up on a mixed farm and now works in agriculture; having been on the board of the Egg Farmers of Ontario for 16 years and the chair for 10, she knows how to handle an egg.

These over-the-top oeufs mimosa (devilled eggs) stuffed with crab and caviar are part of the tasting menu experience at L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon in Montreal. Chef Éric Gonzalez shared the recipe, if you’re inclined to try it at home.