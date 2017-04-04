This year, I am cooking the first night Passover seder for my family. Although many families make the same menu each year, we are always looking for a different approach to familiar foods. This year, I am creating a new brisket recipe with dates, which will give the sauce a naturally sweet taste without being sugary: They’re popular right now because their lush taste brings with it a host of health benefits. I’ll also serve mashed roots and the new darling of the vegetable pantry, broccolini, tossed with savoury flavours. A gluten-free, non-dairy rhubarb crisp is the perfect ending to a succulent meal.Report Typo/Error
