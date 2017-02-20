Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The essence of Peruvian ceviche starts with a base of “tiger’s milk,” a spicy concoction of lime juice, garlic and pepper. (Proformabooks/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
LUCY WAVERMAN

Special to The Globe and Mail

Gaston Acurio says the essence of Peruvian ceviche starts with a base of “tiger’s milk,” a spicy concoction of lime juice, garlic and pepper. Peruvian aji amarillo chili peppers are hard to find here, so I used one bird’s eye chili, seeded and chopped. Use very fresh Mediterranean sea bass, sea bream, scallops or trout.

  • Servings: 4

Tiger’s milk

1/3 cup fresh lime juice

1 garlic clove, smashed

1 tbsp chopped fresh cilantro leaves

1/4 aji amarillo chili or 1 bird’s eye chili, halved lengthwise and seeded (omit if you prefer no spice)

Ice cubes

1/4 cup chopped red onion

Salt

Ceviche

1 bird’s eye chili, halved lengthwise and seeded

1/2 lb (250 g) white fish fillets, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

1 small red onion, cut into thin wedges

1 cup cooked diced sweet potato

1/2 cup corn kernels

2 tbsp chopped cilantro leaves

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Method

Purée lime juice, garlic, cilantro, chili and 2 ice cubes in a blender until smooth. Add onion and pulse 3 to 4 times. Strain liquid through a fine-mesh sieve into a medium bowl. Season with salt. Cover and chill.

Rub a large bowl with cut sides of chili, then discard pepper. Place fish, two-thirds of the onion, tiger’s milk and 2 large ice cubes in bowl. Stir well. Let marinate for a few minutes, then remove ice. Fold in sweet potato, corn and cilantro; season with salt and pepper.

Using a slotted spoon, divide ceviche into small bowls or onto plates. Drizzle with remaining tiger milk and garnish with remaining onion.

 

