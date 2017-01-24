Wednesday is the celebration of the famous Scottish poet Robert Burns’s birthday. Since haggis is not to everyone’s taste, here is a different take on the traditional Burns supper.

Scotch broth, technically a soup, is so full of ingredients it is thick enough to be called a stew. Paired with oat cakes, it makes a hearty main course. I recently simplified my oat cakes recipe, making them a cinch to put together. The loaf cake that caps off the meal pairs the Scottish affinity for ginger and whisky.

Scotch broth

Cheddar oat cakes

Whisky ginger loaf

Report Typo/Error