Scotch broth with cheddar oat cakes by Lucy Waverman. (Danielle Matar for The Globe and Mail)
Lucy Waverman

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Wednesday is the celebration of the famous Scottish poet Robert Burns’s birthday. Since haggis is not to everyone’s taste, here is a different take on the traditional Burns supper.

Scotch broth, technically a soup, is so full of ingredients it is thick enough to be called a stew. Paired with oat cakes, it makes a hearty main course. I recently simplified my oat cakes recipe, making them a cinch to put together. The loaf cake that caps off the meal pairs the Scottish affinity for ginger and whisky.

Scotch broth

Cheddar oat cakes

Whisky ginger loaf

