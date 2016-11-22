My aunt Mary wasn’t a blood relation but, being a good friend of my maternal grandparents, she was part of my family since before I was born. Aunty Mary was a reed of a woman, tall, with pale strawberry blond hair and skin that smelled of Yardley’s English Rose. She always had a snack to offer, sausage rolls being a constant.

Eaten cold from the fridge, they left a slightly waxy film of fat on the top of your mouth that was somehow oddly comforting. Hot from the oven, they were a toothsome combination of crisp exterior and succulence within. Ever since, I’ve been a fan.

With a eye on entertaining in the near future, I turn again to the reliable roll, but with a (not at all traditional) Korean approach. The result borrows from bibimbap, mandu and bulgogi – combining ground beef and kimchi, Asian pear and gochujang – all in a puff-pastry packaging.

The downfall of many a sausage roll is when the filling is irredeemably dense. Here, the pear and kimchi break up the texture, while also lending sweetness, spice and profound savoriness.

For dipping, I go the easy route with a dump-and-stir sauce of vinegar tempering a honeyed chili base.

The sprouts on the plate might look like frippery, but they are far from it. I like to include a pinch when I pick up my sausage roll, as the sharp greens deliver a contrasting freshness to each bite.

Kimchi Beef Sausage Rolls

1 tbsp neutral oil 1 small, sweet onion, finely diced 1 small Asian pear, cored and finely diced 2 garlic cloves, minced Medium-grain kosher salt, as needed 2 tsp cornstarch 1/2 cup (85 g) napa cabbage kimchi squeezed of its juice, minced 2 tsp tamari or soy sauce 1 tsp sesame oil 1 tsp gochujang (Korean hot chili paste), plus more for brushing Generous pound (475 g) ground beef, medium fat Flour, for the work surface 1 lb (455 g) frozen all-butter puff pastry, thawed as per package instruction 1 egg yolk, beaten with 1 tsp water

For the sauce and to serve

2 tbsp gochujang (Korean hot chili paste) 2 tbsp brown rice vinegar 1 tbsp honey, or to taste 1 tsp sesame oil Water, as needed Toasted sesame seeds Peppery sprouts (cress, mustard, radish or arugula)

Method