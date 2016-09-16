If you have any trepidation about unmoulding the custard, dip the base of the pan into a dish of hot water for 30 seconds or so before flipping; the heat will help the custard slide out.

There’s something special about one large crème caramel to feed everyone around the table, but if you prefer, this recipe can be divided among 6 to 8 small ramekins instead, in which case their cooking time will be closer to 45 to 50 minutes.

Lightly grease an 8-inch (20 cm) straight-sided pan, flan mould, or similar dish and set aside. Preheat an oven to 300 F, with a rack set in the middle.

In a deep, medium saucepan over high heat, bring the maple syrup to a boil. Lower the heat to maintain a simmer, and reduce syrup by half. It should take about 30 minutes. When thickened, immediately pour the syrup into the prepared pan.

While the syrup is bubbling away, put a kettle of water to boil for the bain marie.

Pour the milk into another saucepan. Strew the tea on top, then pop in the ginger, cardamom, cinnamon stick, peppercorns and clove, followed by the salt. Split the vanilla bean down its length with the tip of a knife. Scrape the seeds into the pot, then add the pod to the liquid as well. Bring the milk mixture to the barest simmer over medium heat, stirring occasionally. Remove it from the heat and tumble in the chocolate. Cover and let stand for 12 minutes. Stir, then strain through a fine-meshed sieve. Leave to cool to warm room temperature.

Beat the eggs and sugar in medium bowl until well blended. Whisking constantly, pour a steady stream of the milk mixture into the eggs until combined.

Take a look at the maple caramel; it should have firmed up slightly. If it hasn’t, wait until it has. Pour the egg and milk mixture over the back of a spoon, so that it flows gently, onto the caramel in the pan. Place the pan in a 9x13-inch roasting ban and place it into the hot oven. Pour hot water from the kettle into the roasting tin so that it comes halfway up the sides of the smaller pan. Bake until the custard is set around the edges, 55 to 60 minutes.

Remove the pan from its water bath and set on a rack to cool. Cover with clingfilm, then chill for at least 4 hours, but preferably overnight.

To make the sesame brittle, line a small sheet pan with parchment paper or a silpat. Melt the sugar in a heavy skillet over medium high heat. Swirl the pan if some areas melt before others. Once the sugar is entirely liquid, turn the heat to medium and cook, watching carefully and still swirling the pan (never stirring), until the syrup is a deep amber colour, and has reached the hard crack stage or 355 F on a candy thermometer. Working quickly off the heat, sprinkle the sesame seeds and salt onto the caramel. Swirl the pan to coat the seeds, or use a lightly oiled silicone spatula. Place the pan back onto the heat for a few seconds if the caramel requires loosening. Carefully spread the brittle evenly onto the prepared pan. Leave to harden completely. If making in advance, store at room temperature in an airtight container for up to 1 day.

To serve, blitz half the brittle into powder in a food processor fitted with a metal blade. Keep that dust aside, then crush the other half into rubble in a mortar and pestle or pulsed in the food processor.

Run a thin knife around the edge of the crème caramel, being sure not to cut into the custard. Place a serving platter face down over the pan and then swiftly flip both to invert. Right before serving, dust with cocoa powder, followed by the sesame powder. Use a large spoon to serve the custard, including some maple caramel with each dish, and adding a scattering of crushed brittle.

Leftover custard can be kept in the fridge, covered, for up to 2 days. The brittle should be stored at room temperature.