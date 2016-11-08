Toronto’s Karelia Kitchen is a contemporary dining offshoot of one of the city’s most iconic mid-century Scandi furniture stores, Karelia. Identifying itself as a “Nordic smokehouse and cafe,” the spot serves up everything from open-faced sandwiches (a.k.a. Smørrebrød) to Danish meatballs (a.k.a Frikadeller) served with hearty sides including braised cabbage and potato dumplings. Chef Leif Kravis’s gravlax recipe incorporates beets for a hit of colour and horseradish for a flavour kick.

Mix the sugar and salt in a bowl, breaking up any lumps of brown sugar.

Liberally coat the salmon in the sugar/salt mix, 1/3 on the skin side and 2/3 on the flesh side, and arrange flesh side up in a non-reactive shallow dish. The dish should just fit the salmon.

Wash and trim the top and bottom of the beets, then coarsely grate and arrange on top of the salmon. Press the pulp down firmly on the fish. If you like, you can grate some fresh horseradish and mix it with the beet before coating the fish.

Cover with plastic wrap and put in the fridge. It will take 2 to 3 days for the fish to cure. During that time, baste the fish daily with the juices in the dish.

Wipe off the beetroot and pat the fish dry with a paper towel. Place on a plate skin side up and place in the fridge uncovered for 8 to 12 hours.

Slice the salmon thinly and serve it on rye flatbread garnished with salt, pepper, horseradish, sour cream and fresh dill.