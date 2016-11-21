Though it’s slowly changing, our industry doesn’t have a reputation for being particularly friendly or caring towards vegetarians and vegans. Sure, if you ask for it, you’ll get your no-meat-dairy-free pasta, but odds are the chef and the cooks in the kitchen are cursing your name.

Though I eat meat, I grew up in a family full of vegetarians and don’t really get the whole gung-ho meat mentality that some chefs have. On a personal, pragmatic level, I save money and feel better when I’m eating a healthy dose of vegetables. On a professional level, I think you risk undertaking unimaginative and lazy cooking with menus that are heavily focused on meat or fish. Anybody with a nice steak, a hot pan and a thermometer can make a meal most people are going to be happy with. The same can’t be said for a head of cabbage; making that delicious and appetizing takes thought, care, technique and a bit of creativity.

This salad is for all the vegetarians sitting around the Christmas table with nothing to eat. If you omit the crème fraiche, this is vegan. If you’re eating ham or turkey over the holidays, don’t worry, this goes rather well with those, too.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon grape seed oil ½ cup savoy cabbage, roughly diced ¼ cup cooked barley (spelt, quinoa or brown rice would make excellent substitutes) 2 Brussels sprouts, trimmed and finely sliced on a mandolin or with a knife 2 tablespoons dill, roughly chopped 2 tablespoons toasted walnuts, lightly crushed 1 tablespoon raisins 1 teaspoon capers, roughly chopped 1 tablespoon crème fraiche or sour cream

Dressing

2 tablespoons lemon juice 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard 2 teaspoons honey 2 tablespoons + 1 teaspoon olive oil Salt and pepper to taste

Method