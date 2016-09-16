The chicken legs will need to be cured for 12 hours, so best to start this recipe the night before.

CHICKEN CONFIT

Start by sprinkling half the salt, sugar and peppercorns in the bottom of a square glass baking dish. Lay the chicken legs on top, skin side down, and sprinkle with the remaining salt, sugar and peppercorns. Add the smashed garlic cloves, fresh thyme and bay leaves. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate at least 12 hours and up to a day.

Preheat oven to 185 F.

Remove garlic, thyme and bay leaves from the salt mixture and set aside. Remove chicken legs and rinse under cold running water to remove and discard any large grains of salt or remaining peppercorns. Shake off excess water.

Place chicken legs skin side down in an enamel cast iron pot, or equivalent. Add the reserved garlic, thyme and bay leaves and pour the olive oil over top.

Cover and bring up to 185 F (using a digital thermometer to test the temperature) over medium-low heat on the stove (or until small bubbles just start to break the surface of the oil).

Place the covered casserole in the oven and cook for 3 hours. When they’re done, skin around the end of the leg will pull back revealing the bone, and meat will be tender and pull away easily.

Gently remove chicken with a slotted spoon, careful not to pull out the bone or tear the skin. Set aside and allow both chicken and oil to cool to room temperature (if making ahead). Once cooled, both can be combined back together and stored in the fridge until ready to serve.

To reheat, preheat the oven to 465 F. Remove legs from oil if they have been stored and place in an oven-proof dish. Cook 15 to 20 minutes until warmed through and the skin is browned and crispy. Serve immediately.

PONZU DRESSING, STEP 1

Combine and cook over medium-low heat until ginger is dehydrated, but not browning. Set aside to cool.

PONZU DRESSING, STEP 2

Combine and bring to a boil. Lower temperature and simmer for two minutes. Strain through a fine chinois, discard solids. Set aside to cool.

PONZU DRESSING, STEP 3

Combine the cooled results of step 1 and 2 in a medium-sized bowl. Add the following and whisk to combine.

SESAME SPINACH SALAD

To assemble salad, slice red onion very thin and marinate with 3 tablespoons of the ponzu dressing in the bottom of a large bowl for 10 minutes. Add spinach, mushrooms and more ponzu, tossing to coat. Sprinkle with toasted sesame seeds and hemp hearts.