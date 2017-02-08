Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Carly Weeks

Special to The Globe and Mail

Topped with grated cheddar, this pot of hearty, healthy chili takes less than 30-minutes to whip together.

  • Servings: 8

Black Bean Soup Ingredients

  • 2 cans no-salt added diced tomatoes

  • 1 medium-sized onion, diced

  • 1 red pepper, diced

  • 1 can no-salt added red kidney beans (rinsed)

  • 1 tablespoon chili flakes

  • 1 tablespoon paprika

  • 1 tablespoon chili powder

  • 1/2 cup of grated cheddar cheese (optional)

Method

Perfect for a chilly winter night and ready in minutes. In a large pot on medium-high heat, add tomatoes, onions, beans, pepper and spices. Bring to a boil and then simmer on medium-low for 15 minutes. Serve with a sprinkle of cheddar cheese and enjoy!

 

