Topped with grated cheddar, this pot of hearty, healthy chili takes less than 30-minutes to whip together.
Black Bean Soup Ingredients
2 cans no-salt added diced tomatoes
1 medium-sized onion, diced
1 red pepper, diced
1 can no-salt added red kidney beans (rinsed)
1 tablespoon chili flakes
1 tablespoon paprika
1 tablespoon chili powder
1/2 cup of grated cheddar cheese (optional)
Method
Perfect for a chilly winter night and ready in minutes. In a large pot on medium-high heat, add tomatoes, onions, beans, pepper and spices. Bring to a boil and then simmer on medium-low for 15 minutes. Serve with a sprinkle of cheddar cheese and enjoy!