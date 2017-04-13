For some this is the best time of the year, or maybe even the decade. There are Canadian teams at play in the basketball and hockey playoffs and the Jays are batting again, giving the rest of us ample opportunity to hone our couch eating skills.

There are lots of bar snacks that transition well to eating straight off the coffee table, but one reigns supreme: nachos. And for those of us who care about such things, nachos can be a full meal containing all the food groups, not just the bar-friendly food groups of fat, sugar and salt. Veggies and meat play well under a layer of melted cheese; salsa contains lots of fresh, acidic flavours. The surprising addition of sausage makes these nachos a worthy dinnertime meal for sports fans and non-fans alike.

Our method of baking the nachos with sausage meat turns nachos into a one-step meal. You just need to crumble the meat out of the casings (some groceries and butchers carry sausage meat that is not encased, making it even easier). Any kind of sausage will do – Lucy prefers chorizo or hot Italian.

Making them in a skillet ups the wow factor when serving, but for a big crowd, layer the chips on a cookie sheet. We didn’t use fancy batch-cooked chips in this dish because they got mushy. Choose a basic supermarket brand. A homemade roasted-tomato salsa is more important.

For a riff on the classic nachos, we’ve included a fantastic cacio e pepe recipe that uses vegetable chips, ricotta and salty pecorino romano cheese. These pair with beer and any sports event, but would equally be at home with champagne celebrations, which we will hopefully be having in our city soon.

The colours of the vegetable chips gives this dish a stunning look – it makes a terrific spicy, salty appetizer served with drinks. Cacio e pepe originated as a pasta in Rome and is made saucy with the pasta cooking water. As we do not have this, we used ricotta instead. Pecorino is a salty hard sheep’s milk cheese that livens up the whole dish.

Nachos

1 320-g bag restaurant style tortilla chips 1 19-oz can drained and rinsed black beans, about 2 cups 3 or 4 sausages, removed from casings, about 1 lb 1/4 cup finely diced jalapeno, seeds and ribs removed, if desired 4 cups grated Monterey Jack or cheddar cheese (or a mix) Toppings: sliced avocado, crema (recipe follows), roasted-tomato salsa (recipe follows), red and yellow peppers, olives, diced tomatoes, sliced green onions, cilantro leaves

Roasted Tomato Salsa

1 lb Roma tomatoes halved, about 5 1 small onion sliced in 1/2-inch rounds, about 1 cup 3 cloves garlic, unpeeled 1 jalapeno pepper, sliced Salt 2 tbsp lime juice

Crema

1 cup sour cream 2 tbsp lime juice Salt to taste

Vegetable chips (Cacio e Pepe)

170-g package vegetable chips 1/2 cup Ricotta cheese 1 cup grated Pecorino Romano cheese 1 1/2 tsp coarsely ground black pepper 1 to 2 tsp olive oil

Method