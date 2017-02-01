This simple, nutritious soup makes healthy weeknight dinners a breeze.

There are so many flavours in this soup that it’s hard to remember just how good it is for you—packed with fibre and vitamins.

Using a large pot, turn stove to medium-high heat. Add olive oil and onion and sauté until they are translucent, about two minutes. Add garlic, red pepper, black beans, cilantro and chicken broth, followed by spices and chipotle peppers. Turn heat to high until soup reaches a boil. Reduce and simmer for 10-15 minutes.

Using an immersion blender or regular blender, purée until soup is smooth. Add more chicken broth if soup is too thick. Finish with a spoonful of sour cream or cheddar cheese and serve.