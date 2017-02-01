This simple, nutritious soup makes healthy weeknight dinners a breeze.
Black Bean Soup Ingredients
- ½ tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
- 2 cans of no salt added black beans, rinsed
- 2 medium onions, roughly chopped
- 2 cloves of garlic, roughly chopped
- 1 red pepper, roughly chopped
- Big handful of cilantro, roughly chopped
- 800-900 ml. of low sodium chicken broth
- 1 tbsp. chili powder
- 2 tbsp. paprika
- 1 tsp. cayenne (optional)
- 1 tsp. chili flakes (optional)
- 1/2 of a small can of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, roughly chopped (optional)
- Garnish: spoonful of sour cream or grated cheddar cheese (optional)
Method
There are so many flavours in this soup that it’s hard to remember just how good it is for you—packed with fibre and vitamins.
Using a large pot, turn stove to medium-high heat. Add olive oil and onion and sauté until they are translucent, about two minutes. Add garlic, red pepper, black beans, cilantro and chicken broth, followed by spices and chipotle peppers. Turn heat to high until soup reaches a boil. Reduce and simmer for 10-15 minutes.
Using an immersion blender or regular blender, purée until soup is smooth. Add more chicken broth if soup is too thick. Finish with a spoonful of sour cream or cheddar cheese and serve.