Tourtière is fantastic for its straightforwardness. There’s no pretense, no fuss, just a lightly spiced meat filling encased in pastry. Done well, it’s a glorious thing.

When a pie is so unabashedly bare, it’s the details that set it apart. All too often, the pastry is flaccid and depressing, the filling bland or dry (imagine a mouthful of cotton wool). Those tourtières are far from the alluring possibilities of the Québécois tradition.

A proper tourtière is lush and hearty and, while primarily thought of as a Christmas tradition, there is a case for eating it year-round. Tourtière can be served from steaming hot to room temperature, even cold, and it improves with age. It takes beautifully to freezing, and is sturdy enough for transport. Truly, a tourtière is a useful thing to know how to make.

I culled this paper’s archives to see how the storied dish had evolved through the years. One recipe from Ann Adam, published March 30, 1964, calls for chicken pieces slowly simmered with chopped pork and seasoned plainly with salt and pepper. Frances MacIlquham’s 1975 venison tourtière included allspice and bay leaf, while Max McKenna’s recipe from September, 1979, allows for parsley, a bay leaf and a pinch of dried sage.

In contemporary tourtière recipes, spices are the norm. Ricardo Larrivée has a version with hand-chopped pork, rather than ground, flavoured with nutmeg and clove. And, of course, Martin Picard of Au Pied de Cochon currently dominates the tourtière scene. His brawny beauty begins with a braised pork shoulder that’s shredded and folded through with ground pork. The long-cooked meats, perfumed with clove and cinnamon, make for a resoundingly full-bodied filling.

In sorting out a tourtière to call my own, I consider St-Hubert’s the sentimental archetype; that means ground meat all the way. A combination of pork and veal brings needed fat and a general sweetness, while mushrooms add depth and help keep the mixture from irrevocable density. Combining the old and the new, grated potato and a scattering of oats add further softness, while thyme and dried savory offer an herbal influence. The spicing is unassuming but present.

That said, my tourtière is not without some controversial moves. In a trick lifted from J. Kenji Lopez-Alt’s beef and barley soup, Asian fish sauce underscores the mushroom’s resonance, and changes the tenor entirely. It’s a statement often promised, but holds true here – the filling won’t taste of fish, but rather as somehow more than the sum of its parts.

There is an unmistakable gloss to a sauce based on a proper stock made with bones. To mimic that stickiness, a scant amount of powdered gelatin gives a velvety weight.

In place of the expected tomato relish or ketchup as a companion to the tourtière, I opt for a mustard-heavy cognac cream sauce. The gravy fills any gaps with both voluptuousness and edge. As an aside, for a thicker sauce, sprinkle 1 to 2 teaspoons of flour into the pan after the mustard is added. Cook for 30 seconds, stirring, before pouring in the liquids.

Tourtière

1 cup good-quality chicken or veal stock, divided 1 tsp powdered gelatin 1 tbsp olive oil 1 lb ground pork, preferably not lean 1 lb ground veal Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, as needed 2 onions, diced 3 garlic cloves, minced 1 cup cremini or button mushrooms, diced 6 thyme sprigs, leaves picked off 1 bay leaf 1/2 tsp dried summer savory 1/4 tsp ground cinnamon 1/8 tsp ground nutmeg A good pinch ground allspice, optional 1/2 tsp Asian fish sauce 1 small mashing or baking potato, peeled and grated (russet or Yukon gold, or similar) 1/4 cup old-fashioned rolled oats Flour, for work surface 1 recipe pie dough (pâte brisée or shortcrust), enough for a double-crust 9-inch pie 1 egg, beaten with 1 tsp milk or cream

Tourtière sauce

For the sauce: 1 tsp powdered gelatin 1 1/2 cups good-quality chicken or veal stock, divided 2 rashers thick-cut bacon 4 shallots, roughly chopped 2 tbsp cognac or bourbon 2 tbsp Dijon mustard 1 cup apple cider 2 thyme sprigs 1/4 cup heavy cream

Method