Last month, cookbook author and television host Alton Brown deep fried rings of biscuit dough to make “bonuts.” The creation, not dissimilar to a cronut, had more lift and layers than a traditional yeast or cake doughnut, while boasting a similar resolutely golden crust.

Deep frying biscuit dough isn’t new – canned biscuit dough has been taking a hot-oil bath around campfires and in home kitchens for years – but Mr. Brown’s recipe caught my attention because he used homemade biscuit dough.

I had erroneously assumed that the tubular confines of canned dough contained a magic that made the doughnut transformation possible. Now knowing that not to be the case, I wondered if a biscuit fritter was in the realm of possibility.

I wanted to meld biscuit and doughnut with the fast-food fried apple pies of my childhood. Subtlety wasn’t my aim: I envisioned a sticky, caramelly, intensely cinnamon-stained fruit filling in contrast to a crisp-edged dough.

I started with my standard fluffy biscuit recipe, swapping in buttermilk in place of the sour cream or yogurt for a slightly wetter, lighter dough. Macerating the apples before cooking them in browned butter coaxed the rounded sweetness of the fruit into the fore. Everything came together quickly.

Some caveats: Fritters often use a yeast dough because fruit is slippery. A second rise once the fruit is worked into the dough allows the dough to expand and wrap the pieces within its clingy embrace. With a biscuit dough, there is no such expansion prior to cooking.

And, with a fritter of any sort, if the fruit is too wet, the pieces will sweat once they hit the heat: Unless that moisture is properly cooked off, the surrounding dough will be left raw.

To address both these concerns, the specific shaping of these fritters is paramount.

Most of the fruit is folded into the dry biscuit ingredients, so that any excess moisture is wicked away. The rest of the fruit is rolled into the dough roulade-style, to further delineate the layers.

I also keep the raw fritters thin – they will also expand upon cooking – and muss their edges so that the dough isn’t too dense. These measures ensure the fritters are cooked properly, right through to their centres. As an added boon, the layers ruffle prettily this way.

To finish, my household’s consensus was for a glaze, so I kept it to a simple one of maple syrup whisked with confectioner’s sugar and vanilla. It is imperative that this lacquering be applied while the fritters are hot, so the glaze will melt and thin into a smooth, shatteringly-fine finish.

Turns out, biscuit fritters are not only possible, but actually remarkably successful.

For the apples

Juice from half a lemon 4 crisp apples, peeled, cored and cut into 1/4-inch (6 mm) dice 6 tablespoons (80 g) packed light brown sugar A pinch medium-grain kosher salt 1/4 cup (60 g) unsalted butter 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger 1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

For the biscuits

4 cups (510 g) all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting 2 tablespoons baking powder 1 teaspoon medium-grain kosher salt 1/2 cup (115 g) unsalted butter, very cold 2 cups (355 ml) well-shaken buttermilk Oil, for frying

For the glaze

1/3 cup (80 ml) maple syrup, preferably Grade B 2/3 cup (95 g) confectioner’s sugar Seeds scraped from a vanilla bean or 1 tablespoon vanilla bean paste A good pinch medium-grain kosher salt

Method