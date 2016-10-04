Stuffing makes the meal for me. This recipe has all the elements that I like – apples, sage and a bit of pork.

Combine grated apple with apple cider. Reserve.

Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add pancetta and sauté for 1 to 2 minutes or until most of the fat has rendered. Add leeks and fennel and sauté until beginning to soften, about 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in sage and thyme and cook 1 minute longer. Stir in bread and parsley. Remove from heat and scrape into a bowl. Let stuffing cool to room temperature.

Preheat oven to 400 F.

Stir in egg and apple mixture. Season with salt and pepper. Stuffing should be slightly moist. Add more cider if needed.

Place stuffing in an oiled ovenproof gratin dish and cover. Bake for 15 minutes then uncover and bake for 10 to 15 minutes more or until top is crisped and the texture is set. Alternatively, stuff into capon and cook capon an extra 15 minutes.