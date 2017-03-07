People often ask me how frequently we change the menu at the restaurant.

I don’t have a formula for how I go about it, and am likely to make changes simply when I tire of something. However, more often than not, it is the availability of an ingredient that will inevitably force a change. In France, cooking according to what is available in season is relatively easy as I find the seasonality of ingredients plus ou moin respected. However, instantly falling in love as a vegetable explodes into its annual abundance only for it to (sometimes, just as quickly) slip out of season, takes a little getting used to.

In this particular case, it was the lovely little zucchini that I had become so accustomed to receiving that were suddenly no longer available. In their place, a wooden crate of organic sweet potatoes made their debut. The resulting recipe dresses them up a bit – like the jacket potatoes I enjoyed so fondly as a kid. Go ahead and reach for that full-fat sour cream. (I only wish creme fraiche could be its equal).

Sweet potatoes

4 medium-sized sweet potatoes Fleur de sel Thyme

Leeks

2 medium-sized leeks 3 tablespoons butter 3 tablespoons water (or more) Fleur de sel

Shiitake Rayu

1 cup canola oil 3 small shallots, finely diced 3 cloves garlic, microplaned 6 pieces dried shiitake, rehydrated in water, then diced 2 teaspoons smoked paprika ½ teaspoon cumin ½ teaspoon ground black pepper ½ teaspoon coriander seed powder ¼ teaspoon cinnamon powder 2 teaspoons gochugaru (Korean chili powder) 2 teaspoons cassonade ½ teaspoon fleur de sel 1 tablespoon light soya sauce ¼ olive oil 2 tablespoons preserved Chinese black beans

Plating

4 pieces green onions, sliced into very fine rounds Espelette powder Sour cream (or creme fraiche if you prefer)

Method