A sales pitch seems superfluous when dinner has four cheeses involved. This casserole, a misnamed relic from my childhood, fulfills on that promise in spectacular measure.

In my house we call it beefaroni, though I’ve come to learn it may be the offspring of another confusingly christened dish, American Chop Suey. (The latter, originating in New England, is a stove-top amalgam of pasta and meat in tomato sauce.)

My childhood beefaroni was similar, keeping the oregano, green pepper and onion base in the tomato sauce, but my mother tempered it with cottage cheese. Hers was also baked, ending up as this gorgeously squelchy casserole. I loved it fiercely. Especially when anointed with chile sauce at the table.

I knew mum’s beefaroni wasn’t what was in the cans advertised during cartoons (even if I was denied said cans, much to my dismay). It was without analogue. My friends’ parents didn’t make it, and it wasn’t on restaurant menus. It existed as this distinct thing, as something reliable and heartening to take to welcome someone to the neighbourhood, to a potluck, to new parents, to celebrations and to comfort.

My beefaroni is a riff on my mother’s template. I up the ante yet keep with the spirit of the original by bolstering the cottage cheese with cream cheese and béchamel. The cottage cheese doesn’t melt but rather stays distinct when baked, offering a contrasting sweet blandness against the tomato-bright red sauce, which I reinforce with eggplant, zucchini and mushrooms. The cream cheese offers body, the béchamel smooths it all out while holding everything together, and a layer of parmesan and mozzarella (the firm, stringy kind) forms a bronzed blanket atop.

It does take some time, and there are a few moving parts to sort out, plus a sink full of dishes. But the reward is dinner for the night, and tomorrow and the next. In honesty, the leftovers are better than straight out of the oven, as the flavours sink into the noodles and the sauces slump into a velvety emulsion.

A casserole like this is unabashedly kitsch, and utterly without pretense. It’s classic, generous cooking that deserves to be championed.

Note: Many butchers will offer a ground beef, veal and pork blend labelled meatloaf or meatball mix, and it is my preference here.

When I have my wits about me, I make the red sauce one afternoon, and stash it in the fridge for a day or the freezer for longer. Roast the eggplant, zucchini, pepper and mushrooms for more flavour, then skip browning in the pan.

For the red sauce:

2 tbsp olive oil 1 lb medium ground beef (see note) Medium-grain kosher salt and freshly ground pepper, as needed 1 large onion, diced 1 eggplant, diced 2 zucchini, diced 1 red pepper, stemmed, seeded and cut in large dice 1 cup cremini mushrooms, chopped 4 garlic cloves, minced 2 tbsp tomato paste 1 tsp dried chile flakes 1 (28-ounce) can whole, peeled tomatoes in juice 1 (14-ounce) can crushed tomatoes 1 1/2 tsp dried oregano A small bunch fresh basil, about 1/2 cup packed leaves, stemmed and chopped

For the white sauce:

3 tbsp unsalted butter 1/4 cup all-purpose flour 2 1/2 cups milk, warmed small parmesan rind, optional 1/2 cup cream cheese, in chunks 2 cups cottage cheese 1/8 tsp freshly grated nutmeg, optional 10-ounce package frozen, chopped spinach, defrosted and drained well

To assemble:

Olive oil, for the dish 1 lb macaroni, cooked al dente and drained 1 cup grated mozzarella, about 4 ounces 1/2 cup grated parmesan, about 1 1/2 ounces Minced parsley, optional

Method