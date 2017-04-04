Broccolini is often misnamed baby broccoli, but it’s actually a hybrid cross of broccoli and Chinese gai lan, which is my favourite green. I recently had it at P.Y.T., a standout vegetarian restaurant in downtown Los Angeles, served grilled with lemon and seasonings. Here is my favourite way to make it. Reheat when needed.
Broccolini with Fried Capers and Garlic
4 bunches broccolini
2 tbsp olive oil
Salt and freshly ground pepper
Sauce
2 tbsp olive oil
1/4 cup capers
2 tsp chopped garlic
2 tsp grated lemon zest
Method
Preheat oven to 450 F.
Cut off the bottom half-inch of the stem. Toss broccolini with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Place on a baking sheet (use 2 if needed) and roast for 12 to 15 minutes, turning occasionally, or until browned and a little crispy.
Heat 1 tbsp oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add capers and fry until they burst open, about 2 to 3 minutes. Add garlic and sauté until fragrant. Add broccolini and lemon zest and toss with the capers. Season with salt and pepper if needed.