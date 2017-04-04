Broccolini is often misnamed baby broccoli, but it’s actually a hybrid cross of broccoli and Chinese gai lan, which is my favourite green. I recently had it at P.Y.T., a standout vegetarian restaurant in downtown Los Angeles, served grilled with lemon and seasonings. Here is my favourite way to make it. Reheat when needed.

Preheat oven to 450 F.

Cut off the bottom half-inch of the stem. Toss broccolini with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Place on a baking sheet (use 2 if needed) and roast for 12 to 15 minutes, turning occasionally, or until browned and a little crispy.

Heat 1 tbsp oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add capers and fry until they burst open, about 2 to 3 minutes. Add garlic and sauté until fragrant. Add broccolini and lemon zest and toss with the capers. Season with salt and pepper if needed.