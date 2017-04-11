This classic devilled egg recipe comes from Carolynne Griffith, who grew up on a mixed farm and now works in agriculture; having been on the board of the Egg Farmers of Ontario for 16 years and the chair for 10, she knows how to handle an egg.

To hard cook the eggs, place them in a saucepan, cover them with water and bring to a boil; remove the pan from the heat and let them sit for 20-30 minutes. Drain and let sit or run under cool water until they’re cool enough to handle, then peel and cut them in half lengthwise.

Transfer the yolks to a medium bowl and mash with a fork. Add mayonnaise until you have a spreadable consistency. Mix in the remaining ingredients, keeping some of the fresh herbs aside to sprinkle on top, and spoon the mixture into the whites. Sprinkle with fresh herbs.