Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
The cheddar oat cakes make for a filling side along with Scotch broth. (Danielle Matar/The Globe and Mail)
The cheddar oat cakes make for a filling side along with Scotch broth. (Danielle Matar/The Globe and Mail)

Recipe: Cheddar oat cakes Add to ...

Lucy Waverman

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

This recipe doubles well and keeps well. Try it with butter and marmalade for breakfast.

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeFoodWine

  • Servings: 6

Cheddar oat cakes

2 cups medium oatmeal (not quick-cooking)

1 1/2 cups lightly packed grated old cheddar cheese

5 tbsp butter, melted

2 tbsp boiling water

Flaky sea salt

Method

Preheat oven to 325 F. Place half the oats in a food processor and pulse until reduced to fine crumbs. Add remaining oats, cheese and melted butter. Pulse until just combined. Add in boiling water and process until mixture just holds together.

Transfer dough to a parchment-lined baking sheet. Press dough together then pat out to 1/2-inch thickness. Cut out six 3-inch circles, pressing scraps of dough back together as needed and space evenly on baking sheet. Sprinkle with flaky sea salt and bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until golden brown on the edges. Transfer to a wire rack to crisp. Serve with the soup.

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular